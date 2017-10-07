Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) opened at 6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Costamare has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $6,850,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Costamare by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

