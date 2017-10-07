Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 124,449 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,920. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE CNP) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 2,363,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

