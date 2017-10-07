Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 275,111 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.25 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock valued at $974,774. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE JNPR) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $28.43. 5,952,123 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

