Core Canadian Dividend Trust (NASDAQ:CDD_UN:CA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/core-canadian-dividend-trust-cdd_unca-to-issue-0-04-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Canadian Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Canadian Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.