Contrasting XO Group (XOXO) and Its Rivals

XO Group (NYSE: XOXO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare XO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XO Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 XO Group Competitors 43 416 873 16 2.64

XO Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.15, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 12.65%. Given XO Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XO Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $155.73 million $14.12 million 76.71 XO Group Competitors $1.10 billion $149.96 million 19.78

XO Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XO Group. XO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

XO Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XO Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of XO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 4.55% 4.71% 3.89% XO Group Competitors -7.37% -10.02% -3.30%

Summary

XO Group rivals beat XO Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc. is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters). The Knot is the wedding resource and marketplace that engages, matches and connects couples. The Bump is a pregnancy and parenting brand, providing personalized information, content and tools. The Nest is a brand focused on nesters setting up homes and navigating their lives together. GigMasters is an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries and corporate events, among others. The Company’s product offerings include Online Media Advertising, Transactions, and Publishing and Other.

