Contrasting UBS AG (UBS) & Its Competitors

UBS AG (NYSE: UBS) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UBS AG to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UBS AG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS AG 11.09% 7.80% 0.46% UBS AG Competitors -45.48% 7.48% 4.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of UBS AG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS AG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS AG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio UBS AG $30.48 billion N/A 16.14 UBS AG Competitors $2.88 billion $924.32 million 7.21

UBS AG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. UBS AG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

UBS AG pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. UBS AG pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS AG has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UBS AG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS AG 0 3 6 0 2.67 UBS AG Competitors 275 1621 1748 57 2.43

As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 4.07%. Given UBS AG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UBS AG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

UBS AG has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS AG’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBS AG beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About UBS AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

