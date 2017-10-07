Contrasting Repsol Oil & Gas Canada (TLM) and EP Energy Corporation (EPE)

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada (NYSE: TLM) and EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol Oil & Gas Canada and EP Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol Oil & Gas Canada -3,613.64% -79.54% -35.34% EP Energy Corporation N/A 1.30% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repsol Oil & Gas Canada and EP Energy Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol Oil & Gas Canada 1 0 0 0 1.00 EP Energy Corporation 6 5 0 0 1.45

EP Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given EP Energy Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EP Energy Corporation is more favorable than Repsol Oil & Gas Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of EP Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of EP Energy Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repsol Oil & Gas Canada and EP Energy Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol Oil & Gas Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EP Energy Corporation $961.00 million 0.83 $611.00 million ($0.95) -3.31

EP Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol Oil & Gas Canada.

Summary

EP Energy Corporation beats Repsol Oil & Gas Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol Oil & Gas Canada

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc., formerly Talisman Energy Inc., is an upstream oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company’s activities are conducted in four geographic segments: North America, the North Sea, Southeast Asia and Other. The North America segment includes operations and exploration in Canada and the United States. The Southeast Asia segment includes operations and exploration activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea and in Australia/Timor-Leste. The North Sea segment includes operations and exploration activities in the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations and exploration activities in Colombia, and exploration activities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, including over two blocks, Kurdamir and Topkhana. In Norway, it primarily operates the Blane, Gyda, Rev, Yme and Varg fields.

About EP Energy Corporation

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah). As of December 31, 2016, in its operating areas, the Company had identified 5,156 drilling locations (including 639 drilling locations to which it has attributed proved undeveloped reserves). As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and an average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).

