Contrasting Relypsa (RLYP) & Its Peers

Relypsa (NASDAQ: RLYP) is one of 294 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Relypsa to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Relypsa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relypsa 0 0 0 0 N/A Relypsa Competitors 728 3173 11796 264 2.73

As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Relypsa’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relypsa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Relypsa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relypsa -1,601.53% -227.26% -115.06% Relypsa Competitors -5,449.29% -414.50% -40.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relypsa and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Relypsa N/A N/A -5.54 Relypsa Competitors $473.33 million $171.79 million -7.05

Relypsa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Relypsa. Relypsa is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Relypsa has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relypsa’s competitors have a beta of 6.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relypsa competitors beat Relypsa on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Relypsa

Relypsa, Inc. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of polymer-based medicines. The Company’s technology platform includes a high-throughput chemistry process, enabling the Company to explore various potential polymer medicines for each disease it seeks to address. Its polymers are non-absorbed, meaning they act within the gastrointestinal tract and do not get absorbed into the bloodstream or other parts of the body. Its polymer technology may be able to address many health conditions in need of viable treatment options. Its VELTASSA (patiromer) for oral suspension is a commercialized medicine resulting from its polymer technology platform. VELTASSA is a potassium binder approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Available in powder form, VELTASSA is mixed with water and taken daily. VELTASSA’s spherical beads bind to potassium in exchange for calcium, primarily in the colon.

