Contrasting Diebold, (DBD) and Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Diebold, (NYSE: DBD) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Diebold Incorporated alerts:

Diebold, pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nano Dimension does not pay a dividend. Diebold, pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Diebold, has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diebold, and Nano Dimension’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold, $4.46 billion 0.38 $243.00 million ($3.67) -6.19 Nano Dimension $320,916.00 182.55 -$14.46 million ($1.58) -3.50

Diebold, has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Dimension. Diebold, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Dimension, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diebold, and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold, 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nano Dimension 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diebold, currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.87%. Nano Dimension has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.08%. Given Nano Dimension’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Dimension is more favorable than Diebold,.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold, and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold, -6.04% 7.25% 1.12% Nano Dimension N/A -72.47% -62.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diebold, shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diebold, beats Nano Dimension on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diebold, Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems. The Company is engaged in providing connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. These solutions are supported by a field service organization. The Company provides security solutions, which combine a services portfolio and products to help address its customers’ needs. The Company provides services for a portfolio of physical security offerings, in addition to serving as a national locksmith. The Company provides voting machines for official elections and the terminals for the governmental lottery and correspondent bank.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd is an Israel-based holding company active in the high technology sector. The Company has a full holding in Nano Dimension Technologies, a company that develops three dimensional (3D) printers for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), that is electronic circuits, and nano-technology inks. The inks are conductive nano-silver particle inks and insulating nano-polymer inks. Nano Dimension Technologies’ PCB Jet printer system is an inkjet deposition tool for printing multi-layer circuit boards at home or office. Nano Dimension Technologies uses hardware, software, print-head management and nano-chemistry for Research and Development (R&D), prototyping and custom manufacturing projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.