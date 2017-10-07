Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Continental Building Products worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 53.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter.

Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) opened at 26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. Continental Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Building Products, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

