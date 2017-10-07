Container Store (The) (TCS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News stories about Container Store (The) (NYSE:TCS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Container Store (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.9488037691871 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Container Store (The) alerts:

Container Store (NYSE TCS) opened at 4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.62. Container Store has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Container Store (The) (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. Container Store (The) had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.13%. Container Store (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Container Store will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Container Store (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Container Store (The) from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Container Store (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Container Store (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/container-store-the-tcs-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-10.html.

Container Store (The) Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of storage and organization products. The Company’s segments include The Container Store (TCS), Elfa and Corporate/Other. The Company’s TCS segment consists of its retail stores, Website and call center, as well as its installation and organizational services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.