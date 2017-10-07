Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $209.12 and last traded at $209.06, with a volume of 3,453,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.18.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $203.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 54,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $10,665,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,727,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $2,465,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,172. 15.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,659,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94. Constellation Brands also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,867 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 667% compared to the average daily volume of 1,156 put options.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

