CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of CONMED Corporation worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation by 46,036.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,592 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation by 9.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation by 315.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 165,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CONMED Corporation news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED Corporation from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CONMED Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) opened at 54.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.68. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CONMED Corporation had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CONMED Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

