Comparing Wayfair (W) & Liberty Interactive Corp (LINTA)

Wayfair (NYSE: W) and Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:LINTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wayfair Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Liberty Interactive Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 0 7 13 0 2.65 Liberty Interactive Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $77.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Liberty Interactive Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Liberty Interactive Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -5.10% -335.44% -27.19% Liberty Interactive Corp 5.12% 9.05% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Liberty Interactive Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $3.93 billion 1.53 -$148.55 million ($2.34) -29.48 Liberty Interactive Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Interactive Corp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Liberty Interactive Corp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States. The International segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through its international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, decor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal decor and other home goods. As of December 31, 2016, it had offered five sites, including Websites, mobile-optimized Websites and mobile applications: Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. Wayfair is an online destination for all things home. Birch Lane offers a collection of furnishings and home decor. Its sites feature certain products under its house brands, such as Three Posts and Mercury Row.

Liberty Interactive Corp Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.