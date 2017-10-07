Comparing Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) & Its Peers

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE: KORS) is one of 37 public companies in the “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Michael Kors Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Michael Kors Holdings has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Michael Kors Holdings’ peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Michael Kors Holdings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Michael Kors Holdings $4.46 billion $1.07 billion 14.75 Michael Kors Holdings Competitors $3.36 billion $448.52 million 22.33

Michael Kors Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Michael Kors Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Michael Kors Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michael Kors Holdings 13.18% 31.72% 20.88% Michael Kors Holdings Competitors 1.03% -3.17% 3.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Michael Kors Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Michael Kors Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Michael Kors Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michael Kors Holdings 3 18 6 0 2.11 Michael Kors Holdings Competitors 510 2954 2880 84 2.39

Michael Kors Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $44.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.39%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies have a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Michael Kors Holdings’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Michael Kors Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Michael Kors Holdings peers beat Michael Kors Holdings on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. The Retail operations consist of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located primarily in the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce. Wholesale revenues are principally derived from major department and specialty stores located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.

