Comparing FactSet Research Systems (FDS) & The Competition

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Professional Information Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FactSet Research Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.18 billion $414.14 million 27.56 FactSet Research Systems Competitors $3.41 billion $997.58 million 16.79

FactSet Research Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 21.15% 55.76% 23.74% FactSet Research Systems Competitors 6.96% 27.28% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 5 2 0 2.00 FactSet Research Systems Competitors 72 504 675 6 2.49

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $171.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.37%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems rivals beat FactSet Research Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc. is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas. The European segment maintains offices in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Sweden and Dubai. The Asia Pacific segment maintains office locations in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mumbai, India. The Company delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, service, content, and technology. Its offerings include a complete services solution focused on verifying, cleaning and loading portfolio data across asset classes, and an execution management system. The Company offers third-party content through desktop, wireless and off-platform solutions.

