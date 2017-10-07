CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 70.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 88.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) opened at 62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1099.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.92 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Al Bunte sold 30,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,800,360.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,780 shares in the company, valued at $28,491,547.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

