Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 92.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. BidaskClub raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

