Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report published on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) traded up 3.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 993,394 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $348.58 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,319.39% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post ($3.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,861 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,808,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 529,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 772,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER and ONSOLIS. Its DETERx platform provides extended-release drug delivery, while safeguarding against common methods of abuse and tampering, including crushing, chewing, and heating and injecting.

