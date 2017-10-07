Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Receives C$85.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.79.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$87.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Macquarie lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) traded down 0.79% on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,377 shares. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

In other news, insider René Guimond sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.44, for a total value of C$78,696.00. Also, insider Elizabeth Alves sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.05, for a total value of C$86,701.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,146 shares of company stock worth $187,657 in the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc, formerly Cogeco Cable Inc, is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American broadband services and Business information and communications technology (Business ICT) services.

