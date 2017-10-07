Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.59 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coca-Cola European Partners PLC.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCE. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE CCE) traded down 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 1,136,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

