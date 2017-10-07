CNH Partners LLC Buys 549,679 Shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549,679 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.89% of DigitalGlobe worth $59,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalGlobe during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DigitalGlobe during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalGlobe Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,959,583 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1011.76 and a beta of 1.03. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cnh-partners-llc-buys-549679-shares-of-digitalglobe-inc-dgi.html.

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.