CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on CMS Energy Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.56.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) traded down 0.49% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 2,510,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. CMS Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy Corporation news, insider Garrick J. Rochow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $95,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,517.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $168,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,737.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,836 shares of company stock valued at $561,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,879,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,636,000 after buying an additional 21,830,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,781,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,152,000 after buying an additional 2,145,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,534,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,209,000 after buying an additional 1,957,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 3,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,302,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,263,000 after buying an additional 1,261,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,512,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,656,000 after buying an additional 1,065,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

