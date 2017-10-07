Cloudera (CLDR) Director Sells $103,090,730.98 in Stock

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) Director Ping Li sold 6,528,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $103,090,730.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cloudera (NASDAQ CLDR) opened at 16.80 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Cloudera’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post ($0.93) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudera from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $36,154,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $5,706,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $12,932,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $29,774,000.

