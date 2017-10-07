ClearOne (CLRO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearOne earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.998337563109 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CLRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get ClearOne Inc. alerts:

Shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) traded up 0.67% on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $64.13 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. ClearOne had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that ClearOne will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -215.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $155,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,839,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,443,034.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,208 over the last 90 days. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “ClearOne (CLRO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/clearone-clro-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc (ClearOne) is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications. The Company designs, develops, markets and services a line of conferencing products for personal use, as well as traditional tabletop, mid-tier professional products for large, medium and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.