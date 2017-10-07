Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 259,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 48,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil Corporation alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-exxon-mobil-corporation-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 6,070,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.