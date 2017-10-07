Clay Thorp Sells 35,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp sold 35,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clay Thorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearside Biomedical Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, September 14th, Clay Thorp sold 6,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $45,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Clay Thorp sold 8,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $63,665.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Clay Thorp sold 24,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $184,240.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Clay Thorp sold 5,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $39,900.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Clay Thorp sold 4,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $36,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Clay Thorp sold 24,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $185,465.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) opened at 8.35 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The firm’s market cap is $211.56 million.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 27,225.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post ($2.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/clay-thorp-sells-35000-shares-of-clearside-biomedical-inc-clsd-stock.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.