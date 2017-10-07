C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of C&J Energy Services (CJ) traded down 2.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 290,472 shares. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 88.67.

In other C&J Energy Services news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 175,000 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $5,115,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

