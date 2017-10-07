Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) traded up 1.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 23,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,596,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

