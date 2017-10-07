Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Travelport Worldwide Limited worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited by 52,255.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,939,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited by 190.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,737,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,775 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited by 159.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,786,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travelport Worldwide Limited in the first quarter valued at about $32,124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited by 150.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE TVPT) opened at 15.51 on Friday. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Limited will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelport Worldwide Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Travelport Worldwide Limited Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

