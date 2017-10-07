Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,390 Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Monro Muffler Brake worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 86,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Heel John W. Van sold 129,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $6,036,201.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,467,169.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brett Ponton acquired 5,193 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $248,900.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $328,155 and have sold 244,064 shares valued at $11,438,709. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ MNRO) opened at 56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.73. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.85 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

