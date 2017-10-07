Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Choel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $31,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $227,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/citigroup-inc-boosts-holdings-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar.html.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ IPAR) opened at 41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.