Citadel Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of American Public Education worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citadel Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/citadel-advisors-llc-has-780000-holdings-in-american-public-education-inc-apei.html.

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) opened at 20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.12. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.