Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 77,094 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 372.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,094 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of A10 Networks worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 618.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of A10 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) opened at 7.64 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $450.99 million. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil Wu Becker sold 5,156 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $33,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,710,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,030 over the last ninety days. 34.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

