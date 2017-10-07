Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,605 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 304.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,563,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002,159 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $109,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,809,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,688 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $60,047,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $31,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at $22,710,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cisco-systems-inc-csco-stake-lifted-by-finemark-national-bank-trust.html.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wunderlich lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.