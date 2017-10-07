Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.47.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wunderlich lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,464,652 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $821,954.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,511.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 141.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

