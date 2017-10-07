Cipher Capital LP Grows Stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,809 shares during the quarter. Danaher Corporation accounts for 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 215,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $18,826,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,644,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 22,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher Corporation alerts:

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE DHR) opened at 87.63 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. BidaskClub lowered Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $618,790.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,787.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cipher-capital-lp-grows-stake-in-danaher-corporation-dhr.html.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.