Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stake Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 149.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $149.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

