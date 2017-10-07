Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $350.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $505.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $470.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 307.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $295.11 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $10,040,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.0% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 357,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,772,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

