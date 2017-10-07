China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China HGS Real Estate earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6102824191471 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) traded up 3.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,152 shares. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, formerly China Agro Sciences Corp., is engaged in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks and commercial properties. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had three types of real estate projects, including multi-layer apartment buildings, which were six stories or less; sub-high-rise apartment buildings, which were 7 to 11 stories; and high-rise apartment buildings, which were 12 to 33 stories.

