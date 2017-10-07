China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media headlines about China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Finance Online Co. Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9945086099249 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded up 5.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 81,282 shares of the company were exchanged. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter. China Finance Online Co. Limited had a negative net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Finance Online Co. Limited will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

China Finance Online Co. Limited Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited is a Web-based financial services company in China. The Company provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers.

