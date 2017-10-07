Chimerix (CMRX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.30

News articles about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8299004626325 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Chimerix (NASDAQ CMRX) opened at 5.19 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $244.17 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.64.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,514.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its lead compound, brincidofovir, is in development as an oral and intravenous (IV) formulation for the prevention and treatment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) viruses, including smallpox, adenoviruses (AdV), and the human herpesviruses.

