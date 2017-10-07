Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) accounts for 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Procter & Gamble Company (The) worth $200,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.9% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 7.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 23.2% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 5,241,920 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $956,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-reduces-holdings-in-procter-gamble-company-the-pg.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.