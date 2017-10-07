Chevron Corporation’s (CVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,322 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevron Corporation’s (CVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America Corporation” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/chevron-corporations-cvx-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-bank-of-america-corporation.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Chevron Corporation news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 10,213.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,709,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after buying an additional 5,653,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,567,210,000 after buying an additional 3,920,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after buying an additional 3,182,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 669.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after buying an additional 2,810,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,007,759,000 after buying an additional 1,975,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.