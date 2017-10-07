Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheniere Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) opened at 46.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $10.79 billion. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

In related news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,022 shares in the company, valued at $421,926.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.32 per share, with a total value of $1,005,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 399,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,365.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

