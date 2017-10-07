Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemung Financial Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6993458924017 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) opened at 45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. Chemung Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $213.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Chemung Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Chemung Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Chemung Financial Corp

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

