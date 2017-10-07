Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.01

Press coverage about Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 49.9604524680866 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 9,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock’s market cap is $127.66 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The Company is engaged in developing a portfolio of human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies.

