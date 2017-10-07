Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Given a $108.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Get Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 0.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 719,278 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Given a $108.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-given-a-108-00-price-target-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,349,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 229,321 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,856,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,783,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,778.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,804,000 after buying an additional 4,885,975 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $482,664,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,916,000 after buying an additional 420,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.