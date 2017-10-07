Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Check Point Software Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. alerts:

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 42.17% 22.02% 14.91% Check Point Software Technologies Competitors -62.15% -91.89% -16.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.81 billion $893.47 million 25.93 Check Point Software Technologies Competitors $761.46 million $137.65 million -12.15

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 0 15 14 0 2.48 Check Point Software Technologies Competitors 175 1501 2849 96 2.62

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $111.24, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management. The Company offers Software Blades grouped into functional packages to address specific security issues. It has product offerings under these packages, which include Next Generation Firewall, Next Generation Threat Prevention, Next Generation Secure Web Gateway and Next Generation Data Protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.