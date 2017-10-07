Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,646 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 5.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $75,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,814,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,428,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,709,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,266,000 after buying an additional 496,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,546,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,949,000 after buying an additional 1,165,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,033,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,845,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,225,000 after buying an additional 263,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $367.40. 1,238,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $378.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $4,379,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

